Meghalaya doctors complete training in TN in government medical college hospitals

As part of an MoU signed between the two state governments last year. The doctors were trained in emergency maternal obstetric care, life-saving anaesthetic skills and ultra sonogram. 

Published: 10th August 2023

The doctors from Meghalaya who completed six months training in government medical college hospitals in Tamil Nadu | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Health Minister Ma Subramanian distributed completion certificates to 29 doctors from Meghalaya who completed six months training in government medical college hospitals, as part of an MoU signed between the two state governments last year. The doctors were trained in emergency maternal obstetric care, life saving anaesthetic skills and ultra sonogram. 

Dr Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, health minister of Meghalaya, said these doctors serve in the area of child and maternal care in Meghalaya. This exchange and sharing of knowledge will help states to share their expertise to save lives. 

Subramanian said that the Meghalaya government showed interest in training their doctors here because of good medical infrastructure. The doctors were also given equipment to practice in Meghalaya. “If needed, a team of doctors from here will be sent to Meghalaya to oversee how the trained doctors are engaging their skills in clinical practice,” he added.

