Railway okays Kilambakkam station

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Southern Railway General Manager R N Singh has approved the Tamil Nadu government’s proposal to construct a new railway station between Urapakkam and Vandalur along GST road, facing the

almost complete Kilambakkam bus terminus.

This will transform Kilambakkam into a multimodal transport hub, enabling connectivity to MTC, mofussil (TNSTC), SETC buses, and suburban trains. The new bus terminus is estimated to serve 1.5 lakh passengers a day.

Railway sources said the GM sanctioned the new halt station based on railway board policy. “We have received Rs 40 lakh from the state government.

The Chennai railway division will undertake a feasibility survey to prepare the necessary plans. Estimation for the new station will be made and tenders will be floated soon,” a southern railway official said. It will take at least 12 months to complete the construction of the new station from the date of awarding the contract, he said.

The Kilambakkam bus terminus, which is yet to become operational, is located 1.5km from Vandalur and one km from Urapakkam railway stations. Additionally, plans are also in place to construct a skywalk linking the bus terminus with the proposed railway station.

Once railways finalise plan, NOC will be issued: Revenue official

The station is expected to provide swift connection for travellers from South and North Chennai. Given the increasing traffic congestion on GST road, the new station will help address issues faced by commuters in accessing the bus terminus. Currently, train service to Beach from Chengalpattu starts at 3.55am and the final train departs at 11.10 pm.

The proposed budget for the construction of the new railway station is Rs 20 crore. The CMDA has decided to transfer Rs 4 crore in the first phase.

To determine the land required for the new station, Chengalpattu revenue officials have inspected the site on multiple occasions.

A revenue official said, “Most of the land on both sides of the tracks belongs to railways. Some land parcels owned by the national highways and state government may also need to be acquired. Once the railway finalises its plans, we will issue a no-objection certificate to commence the construction.”

Meanwhile, due to delay in completing stormwater drain, entrance roads, and a few other works, the CMDA has decided to open the Kilambakkam terminus in phases. The pending works are expected to be completed by the end of October.

