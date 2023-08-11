Home States Tamil Nadu

Common syllabus optional for autonomous colleges in Tamil Nadu

This comes after the autonomous colleges expressed their apprehensions against the common syllabus in a meeting with the higher education minister. 

Published: 11th August 2023 05:37 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The higher education department has stated that implementing the common syllabus is optional for autonomous colleges in the state. This comes after the autonomous colleges expressed their apprehensions against the common syllabus in a meeting with the higher education minister. 

In a press release, the higher education department secretary said that a meeting with the colleges regarding the implementation of the common syllabus was chaired by the higher education minister on August 2.

“More than 70% of the autonomous colleges said that they have implemented the common syllabus. However, some of them said that their current syllabus is good and adopting a common syllabus will affect their autonomous status. Considering this, it has been made optional for the autonomous colleges,” said the press release. 

The model syllabus was prepared by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) to increase employability of students and make sure they perform well in competitive examinations, added the press release. Earlier, all colleges were asked to ensure that 75% of their syllabus is from the common syllabus.

