Home States Tamil Nadu

'Educate villagers on significance of iodised salt'

The state government had earlier instructed village panchayats to pass resolutions during grama sabha meetings on August 15 for the compulsory use of iodised salt.

Published: 11th August 2023 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Excessive consumption of iodine or iodine supplements is also a common cause of hyperthyroidism.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  The iodine deficiency prevention committee has urged the district administration to rope in ASHA workers employed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to create awareness about the importance of iodised salt. The state government had earlier instructed village panchayats to pass resolutions during grama sabha meetings on August 15 for the compulsory use of iodised salt.

Ahead of the grama sabha meeting scheduled on Independence Day, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj director P Ponnaiah urged village panchayats to pass resolutions asking the public to compulsorily use iodised salt, whose deficiency may cause health complications.

The panchayat will also discuss about expenditure of general funds, audit report, clean drinking water, online lay out and building approvals, Anaithy Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, Jal Jeevan Mission, MGNREGS, Clean India Mission and Prime Minister's Rural Housing scheme.

Thoothukudi district iodine deficiency prevention committee member and honorary secretary of Empower India, centre consumer & environment education, research and advocacy, A Sankar, said the public should be cautioned regarding the sale of non-iodised salt for human consumption. "It is being mislabelled as salt for preservative purposes. The leaders of village panchayats remain ill-informed about the value of iodine. The special grama sabha meetings would be an opportunity to restrict the production and distribution of non-iodised salt. ASHA workers can demonstrate how to identify iodine in salt," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ASHA workers iodised salt Villagers
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp