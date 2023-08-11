NGT takes suo motu cognisance of NLCIL ‘water pollution’

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the alleged ground and surface water pollution caused by NLC India Ltd (NLCIL), formerly known as Neyveli Lignite Corporation.

The case was registered based on the report published by TNIE titled ‘Huge Pollution risk in 8 km around NLCIL’ on August 9. The NGT bench comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member K Satyagopal admitted the case and issued notices to managing director of NLCIL, union environment ministry, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department and Cuddalore district collector. The matter has been posted for August 28 for next hearing.

Several villages surrounding NLC have reported severe ground and surface water contamination. In Tholkappiyar Nagar in Vadakkuvellur village, the mercury levels exceeded the permissible limit by 250 times. Multiple samples collected within an 8 km radius from the NLC mines and thermal power plants were found to contain elements like Aluminium, Fluoride, Iron, Manganese, Magnesium, Mercury and Selenium in high concentration.

The findings were part of a comprehensive assessment titled ‘POWERing Pollution: The Environmental and Pollution Impacts of Thermal Power Stations and Mining Operating in Neyveli & Parangipettai’ conducted by Chennai-based environmental advocacy group Poovulagin Nanbargal and Manthan Adhyayan Kendra, in Neyveli region with the involvement of the local communities.

However, NLC, in a written response to TNIE, claimed all the effluent parameters are within the permissible limits. “NLCIL thermal units and mines in compliance with the environmental stipulations and are equipped with the required effluent treatment plants to meet the standards prescribed by Central Pollution Control Board. The quality of treated effluent is being regularly monitored by TNPCB, latest being done on June 30, 2023, in which parameters are within the permissible limits. In addition, third-party analysis of water samples is also being carried out as per the environment clearance conditions.”

A comprehensive study on combined effects due to all the power plants operated by NLCIL was carried out by M/s Centre for Environment, Health and Safety, an accredited organisation, in 2022. A combined water management study was also done. The report analysed all the sewage and effluent treatment facilities and confirmed that all the water parameters are well within the permissible limits. The effluent analysis and bottom ash analysis reports depict no adverse impact, the company statement said.

NLCIL also claimed it was utilising 100% fly ash generated by supplying to brick manufacturing companies, cement manufacturing companies etc complying with the guidelines of union environment ministry, fly ash gazette notifications. “NLCIL continuously undertakes all the necessary environmental protection measures to ensure air and water quality parameters at ambient level are well within the permissible limit.”

(With inputs from Cuddalore)

