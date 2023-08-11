Home States Tamil Nadu

Public hearing on Adani-Kattupalli port expansion project postponed

Tiruvallur collector said several representations were received to conduct public hearings at more than one location so as to enable the public to express their views about the project.

Published: 11th August 2023 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Tiruvallur collector said several representations were received to conduct public hearings at more than one location so as to enable the public to express their views about the project | Express

Tiruvallur collector said several representations were received to conduct public hearings at more than one location so as to enable the public to express their views about the project | Express

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The public hearing for the revised master plan development of Kattupalli Port proposed by Adani-owned Marine Infrastructure Developer Private Limited (MIDPL) has been postponed. The hearing was scheduled to be held on September 5 in Kalanji village. 

Tiruvallur collector said several representations were received to conduct public hearings at more than one location so as to enable the public to express their views about the project. “On the basis of the representations, the public hearing stands postponed.

The revised date, time and location for the public hearing will be intimated by the member secretary of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board in due course,” the release said. Government sources told TNIE that the ruling DMK did not want to take any political risk ahead of the Lok Sabha polls which is six months away, especially when alliance partner Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been opposing Adani tooth and nail. 

“The Kattupalli port expansion project is going to be a political issue in the Lok Sabha elections. So, the DMK government chose to defer the decision on the project at least till the completion of parliamentary elections,” sources said. Also, the Terms of Reference (ToR) issued by the Union environment ministry for Kattupalli Port expires in October and public hearings can’t be conducted after that. 

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has proposed to invest Rs 53,031 crore to ramp the Kattupalli port’s capacity from the current 24.65 million tonnes (mt) per annum of cargo to 320 mt. The planned expansion will also make Kattupalli India’s deepest port with an average berth depth of 25m.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani-Kattupalli port Marine Infrastructure Developer Private Limited
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp