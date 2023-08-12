Home States Tamil Nadu

100-yr-old clock tower at Coimbatore Town Hall back in action

Minister for housing and urban development S Muthusamy inaugurated the renovated century-old clock tower in Town Hall area on Thursday night.

Published: 12th August 2023

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Minister for housing and urban development S Muthusamy inaugurated the renovated century-old clock tower in Town Hall area on Thursday night. Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) in collaboration with the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India(CREDAI) renovated the structure at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.  

The tower clock was donated by the sons of Rao Bahadur AT Thiruvengadaswamy Mudaliar, who served as chairperson of Coimbatore Municipality in 1877. The clock was brought from England.
Addressing media persons, Muthusamy told, “The government is renovating ancient structures across the state and Chief Minister MK Stalin is paying special attention to the development of Coimbatore.

A committee has been set up for preparing the Master Plan project for Coimbatore. Also, steps are being taken to solve the drinking water shortage in Coimbatore.”  District collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, CCMC Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Commissioner M Prathap, and CREDAI officials were present during the event.

