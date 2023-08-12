Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai court sends TN Minister Senthil Balaji to judicial custody till Aug 25 

Balaji was arrested in June in connection with a cash-for-jobs scam while being Transport minister in the earlier AIADMK regime.

Published: 12th August 2023 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji (File photo | EPS)

By R Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Chennai court on Saturday ordered the judicial custody of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji till August 25, 2023, after the custodial interrogation in connection with a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) ended.

Principal Sessions Court judge S Alli ordered the Minister to be remanded to judicial custody till Aug. 25 when he was produced before the court by the ED.

The court had granted five days of custodial interrogation of the Minister to ED on Aug. 7 following an order of the Supreme Court, which had also ruled in favour of the powers of the Central agency to take an accused for custodial interrogation while disapproving the contention of the arrested leader’s side that the agency is not vested with such power as per the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He was arrested by ED on June 14 on the charges of receiving tainted money through the cash-for-job scam.

Complaining of chest pain on the day of arrest, he was admitted at the Govt Multi-Specialty Hospital at Omandurar Estate where he was diagnosed with heart blocks. He was then shifted to a private hospital for bypass surgery following an order from a division bench of the Madras High Court based on a habeas corpus petition.

Later, Senthil Balaji was locked up at the Puzhal Central Prison before being handed to ED for custodial interrogations.

ALSO READ | Despite being in thick of controversy, Senthil Balaji rose and rose until ED came knocking

The division bench delivered a split verdict on the legality of his arrest and the powers of the ED to take him into custody for interrogation. A third judge, for whom the matter was referred to, had also favoured the ED on the question of powers for taking an accused into custody.

The Supreme Court upheld this verdict and ordered granting five-day custody for ED for interrogations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Senthil Balaji Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp