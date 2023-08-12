Drought relief announced for six districts in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: After almost seven months since the previous farming season, the state government has now sanctioned relief for the farmers who lost their crops to drought during then. Though the farmers welcomed the announcement, they demanded the government to provide them with 100% crop insurance coverage as the relief amount announced is much lower than what was expected.

Official enumeration revealed that crops on 98,354 hectares (73% of total cultivation in Ramanathapuram district) withered owing to deficit monsoon rains. Similar situations prevailed in Pudukottai, Sivaganga Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Virudhunagaar, during the previous season.

Last month, the state government declared a total of 25 blocks in six districts as moderate-drought-hit. Subsequently, the government released a G.O. for disbursing drought relief to the affected farmers. A total of Rs 181.4 crore was allotted for the same. As many as 1.34 lakh farmers in Ramnathapuram district will receive a total of Rs 132.7 crore.

M Gavaskar, a farmer and organiser of RS Mangalam and Thiruvadanai farmers association, said, “It is laudable that the government announced the compensation before this year’s season commenced. However, the relief amount of Rs 5,400 for each acre is very less. We had spent around Rs 25,000 per hectare. In previous years, the farmers were provided up to Rs 8,000 per acre as compensation.”

Farmers’ leader Bakkianathan said the government must also take steps to provide 100% crop insurance cover for the farmers. The authorities could either waive off the existing crop loans or convert them into long-term loans, he added. The farmers have also requested Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is slated to visit Ramanathapuram next week, to meet the farmer community too.

