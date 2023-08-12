‘Illegal Thadagam quarry pits covered in a hurry’

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Environmentalists and petitioners against illegal brick kilns in Thadagam Valley on Friday alleged that brick kiln owners/operators have started levelling mining pits in the Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) and appealed to the district administration to step in.

S Ganesh, one of petitioners, said, “After destroying the surface of the entire valley, the brick kiln operators are now trying to hide the operations by levelling pits. The high court had directed the district administration to carry out leveling works in three months.

Following this, it formed a six-member joint committee headed by the district collector. However, brick kiln operators have been doing the work without supervision.” “Justices hearing the case in the high court have said they would be visiting the field soon. Brick kiln operators are now levelling the sites to hide the facts. We will inform the court about the violation,” he said.

V Velunaicker, state secretary of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam said, “The court ordered the district administration to carry out the work and not the operators. The pits were dug a minimum 0f 60-120 feet in valley, especially at ecological sensitive places. The operators have been working to hide traces ahead of justices’ visit.”

However, Assistant Director of Mines and Geology V Sasikumar denied the petitioners’ claim and said work is being carried out as per the court order.

