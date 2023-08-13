Home States Tamil Nadu

Governor has nothing to do anymore with NEET bill, says TN Health Minister

Subramanian was responding to Ravi's statement made on Saturday that he would never give clearance to the Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted bill against the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET).

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday criticised Governor R N Ravi's statement over the state's anti-NEET bill, saying he has nothing to do with it anymore since it has been sent for Presidential assent.

He recalled that the state Assembly had re-adopted the bill, seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from the NEET's ambit after Ravi returned it earlier.

"Left with no other option (this time), the Governor had sent the bill to the President. His job is over with that. He has got nothing to do with NEET (bill). There is no need for his consent as well," the minister said in a statement.

If the President is satisfied and gives assent to the bill, only that information of the approval will be shared with the Governor, Subramanian said.

In such a situation, his remarks against the anti-NEET bill amounted to "fishing in troubled waters," he said.

A governor should ideally support the welfare initiatives of the state government and the DMK regime's stand against the NEET was reflective of the public sentiment.

DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin had made an electoral assurance in 2021 to do away with the central qualifying test, if voted to power in the elections then, he said.

In his interaction with top NEET scorers in UG-2023, held as part of the 'Dare to Think Series' on Saturday, Ravi had said achievements without NEET were not enough for the future.

The qualifying test is here to stay, he had asserted.

"Look, I will be the last man to give clearance; never, ever. I do not want my children to feel intellectually disabled. I want our children to compete and be the best. They have proved it," he added.

