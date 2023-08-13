Home States Tamil Nadu

Nanguneri caste attack: Tamil Nadu CM gives Rs 3L to kin of deceased

The CM, in his statement said Krishnan who witnessed the attack on Chinnadurai and his family died of cardiac arrest.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday expressed grief over the death of S Krishnan (59), a relative of Chinnadurai who was assaulted by his classmates in Nanguneri on August 9 and granted a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the family of the deceased.  

The CM, in his statement, said Krishnan who witnessed the attack on Chinnadurai and his family died of cardiac arrest. On behalf of the DMK party, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu handed over Rs 2 lakh to the SC boy and his sister, who are undergoing treatment at the government hospital at  Palayamkottai.

Tamil Nadu speakers M Appavu and Thangam Thennarasu met and consoled the SC students. Thennarasu said, on behalf of CM Stalin, he met the siblings and enquired about their health and necessary assistance was provided to them.

“The CM spoke to their mother over the phone and assured her of assistance from the state government, and promised that the students would be able to continue their studies. As of now, the students are receiving proper treatment,” he added.

Dalit siblings attacked by dominant caste students in Tirunelveli; kin dies during protests

