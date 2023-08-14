Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai's Stanley Medical College doctors to perform surgery on Nanguneri caste atrocity victim

These experts will be staying in Tirunelveli hospital for about 10 days:  Ma Subramanian

Published: 14th August 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Ministers Ma Subramanian and N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj calling on the victims at Tirunelveli multispeciality hospital | V KARTHIKALAGU

Ministers Ma Subramanian and N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj calling on the victims at Tirunelveli multispeciality hospital | V KARTHIKALAGU

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  After visiting the two victims of the Nanguneri caste atrocity at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH), Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the severely-injured 17-year-old boy has to go through surgery on his hand for which a team of super speciality doctors would be brought from Stanley Medical College, Chennai.

Addressing reporters on Sunday, he said, instead of taking the boy to Chennai, doctors from Chennai would be called to Tirunelveli for the surgery. “These doctors are experts in performing hand surgeries and they are capable of even successfully reattaching a completely separated hand. They will stay at the government hospital for about 10 days. The TvMCH administration has already spoken to Stanley hospital dean Balaji in this connection. After the victims completely recover, the district collector will enrol them in a boarding school,” Subramanian said.  

The member of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Ragupathi expressed satisfaction over steps being taken by the government for the safety and well-being of the victims.  “Chief Minister MK Stalin has already ordered the constitution of a one-man committee headed by retired Justice K Chandru to recommend steps to eradicate caste hatred among students. The victim’s mother has submitted a petition to the minister seeking a job for her son. I explained to her that the boy cannot be given a job as he is a minor. We can fulfil her demand once the boy completes 18 years of age,” Ragupathi added.

Meanwhile, Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj inaugurated a ration shop in the victims’ street in Nanguneri in the presence of Assembly Speaker M Appavu, Tirunelveli MP S Gnanathiraviam, and collector K P Karthikeyan. She also disbursed a cheque for `3 lakh from the chief minister’s relief fund to the family members of the elderly man, Krishnan, who died during the protest demanding police action against those who hacked his grandchildren. When residents of the street demanded the installation of CCTV cameras on their street, the minister said she take up their demand with the chief minister. She also visited the victims at TvMCH.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital Nanguneri caste atrocity Ma Subramanian
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp