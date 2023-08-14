Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry dairy farmers seek probe into irregularities in fodder subsidy scheme

However, the farmers alleged that a specific firm has consistently been awarded with the tender since the scheme's inception, despite complaints about the product's quality.

Published: 14th August 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2023 07:10 AM

Dairy farmers with supplies of cottage cheese in Jagatsinghpur.

Image used for representative purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  Dairy farmers and cooperative milk societies in Puducherry have submitted a joint memorandum to chief secretary Rajeev Verma, seeking a detailed investigation into alleged irregularities in the distribution of subsidised cattle fodder to farmers. They also urged the government to shift to Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode for providing fodder subsidies.

In the memorandum, the farmers stated that in order to boost milk production in the UT, the animal husbandry department has implemented a programme to provide cattle fodder at a subsidised rate. However, the farmers alleged that a specific firm has consistently been awarded with the tender since the scheme's inception, despite complaints about the product's quality.

They have raised concerns about it and raised doubts on its nutritional value. They have also alleged excessive use of urea in the fodder which will potentially lead to infertility in animals. The farmers added that the subsidies have been exploited by certain individuals and firms for personal benefits. In 2001-2002, a specific cattle fodder was supplied to the milk producers which led to a loss of Rs 52 lakh for the government. This was noted in the CAG report as well.

The memorandum asserts, "The same firm gets the contract no matter which party is in power."
This has raised questions about the department's transparency on the tendering procedure. The farmers alleged politicians and officials might be benefiting from the same.

They also proposed a transition to the DBT mode for disbursing subsidy amounts, thus eliminating intermediaries.

Furthermore, they have called for an investigation into the expenditure of Rs 2 crores in a scheme to provide subsidies to purchase milch cows. They claim that the scheme has been marred by corruption and the farmers have not benefited.

dairy farmers Puducherry fodder subsidy scheme
