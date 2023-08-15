55K vacancies in govt departments to be fulfilled this year: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced that 55,000 vacancies in various government departments will be filled in the current financial year.

The CM made this announcement after unfurling the Tricolour on the ramparts of Fort St George on the occasion of 77th Independence Day.

The other announcements he made in his address include: the Kalaignar centenary park will be established on 6.09 acre of land at a cost of Rs 25 crore on Cathedral Road in Chennai; a separate welfare board will be formed for the employees of organisations like Ola, Uber, Swiggy and Zomato; a scheme to provide training to 10,000 ex-servicemen will be implemented at a cost of Rs 7 crore; and the monthly pension for freedom fighters and their families will be hiked from Rs 10,000 to Rs 11,000.

Referring to the view of late leaders ‘Arignar’ CN Annadurai and ‘Kalaignar’ M Karunanidhi that the states in India where the federal principle is in effect should have autonomy, Stalin said, “All subjects which are directly connected to the people should be shifted to the State List from the Union List. Particularly, the Subject Education should be shifted to the States. Only if it is done, cruel examinations like NEET could be abolished."

On the occasion, the chief minister presented the Thagaisal Thamizhar award to the veteran leader of the Dravidian Kazhagam, K Veeramani.

Dr WB Vasantha Kandasamy received the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award while N Muthamilselvi from Chengalpattu district received the Kalpana Chawla award for courage and daring enterprise.

The chief minister also distributed various awards instituted by the state government.

