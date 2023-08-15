Home States Tamil Nadu

MDMK must be DMK's sword in battle against BJP: Vaiko

"We had even sided with Tamil Eelam leader Prabhakaran in Sri Lanka. The time has now come for us to stand by the DMK.

Published: 15th August 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Vaiko

MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The MDMK must act as the DMK's sword in the battle against the BJP and other Hindutva forces, said MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Monday. Addressing party members in Madurai, he said the MDMK had previously fought for the people with regard to the anti-neutrino project, Mulliaperiyar, anti-Sterlite, and other issues.

"We had even sided with Tamil Eelam leader Prabhakaran in Sri Lanka. The time has now come for us to stand by the DMK. The BJP is trying to crush the DMK using the state's governor. Some people may criticise us claiming that the party that sprung from the DMK will end with the DMK. Pay no heed to such naysayers. I always equally loved former DMK supremo Kalaignar Karunanidhi and Prabhakaran," he said.

Taking an indirect dig at BJP state president K Annamalai, Vaiko said, "I have also travelled hundreds of kilometres as part of various protests and to resolve people's issues. But, I never took the luxury of sophisticated rooms or vehicles during these journeys."

