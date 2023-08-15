Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Dalit party VCK to spread its influence, gives key postings to other community members

Party leadership claimed that VCK has always focused on humanity and that it was not intended to work for a particular community.

Published: 15th August 2023 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

VCK Leader Thol Thirumavalavan

VCK Leader Thol Thirumavalavan (File| PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Dalit political party of Tamil Nadu, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) which has four MLAs and two MPs, is planning to spread its influence out of the Dalit community.

The party, led by Thol Thirumavalavan, in a bid to reshape its identity, has given the district secretary posts to people from other communities. The party has appointed 17 non-Dalits as district secretaries out of the 144 party district secretaries.

For effective functioning, several political parties have divided the geographical districts according to convenience, and hence 144 district secretaries for the VCK.

The VCK has also appointed a Muslim leader as the Zonal secretary in charge of Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts of the state.

Party leadership however said that the VCK has always focused on humanity and that it was not intended to work for a particular community.

However, social scientist and researcher R Kumudam, while speaking to IANS said, "It is indeed a Dalit political party but to spread its wings in the murky politics of Tamil Nadu where caste and other factors loom large over politics, the VCK has to refurbish itself to cater to vivid socio-political groupings."

He further said that VCK can while retaining its Dalit identity expand its wings to other sections of the society and has cleverly pitched itself into other social groups, especially Muslims.

The VCK is part of the INDIA front and is working closely with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. The party is also trying to work its way up to other social, religious and political groups even while maintaining its Dalit identity.

