Mela Authoor panchayat passes resolution to rename nine streets bearing caste names in TN

Published: 16th August 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Thoothukudi Collector Dr K Senthil Raj

Thoothukudi Collector Dr K Senthil Raj (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Taking a cue from a rousing speech by Collector Dr K Senthil Raj during the grama sabha meeting held at Mela Authoor village to mark the 77th Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday, the panchayat president immediately passed resolutions to rename nine streets bearing caste-related names in the village.

The collector exhorted everyone cast out venomous feelings of caste and disparity from their minds. "With an aim to create an egalitarian society, we should name our streets after inspirational figures like freedom fighters or scientists. There is also an urgent need to cultivate tolerance among us as our country is vastly diverse with regards to culture, tradition and religion," he added.

Accordingly, Therku Authoor Nadar theru (street) was proposed to be renamed as Kamarajar theru, Pampaiya Nagar as Kamarajar Therku theru, Therku Authoor Thevar theru as Pasumpon Theru, Senaiyar Theru as Sri Uchhinimali Amman kovil theru, Parathar Theru as Koruvanallur Kitheriamman Kovil theru, Koruvanallur Nadar theru as Kamarajar Nagar, Koruvanallur SC Theru as Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Koruvanallur Thevar theru as Netaji Nagar. "These resolutions to rechristen the street names have been given immediate effect by publishing them in the gazette," collector Senthil Raj told TNIE.

