CM Stalin unveils statue of T M Soundararajan in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiled a life-size bronze statue of renowned singer T M Soundararajan in Madurai on Wednesday night. Along with his cabinet colleagues, Stain also interacted with the public who gathered at the venue.

Addressing the gathering, the late Soundararajan's son TMS Balraj sang a few lines of his father's song 'Acham enbathu madamayada, anjamai dravidar udamayada' from the 1960 movie 'Mannadhi Mannan'.

"I thank the DMK government led by Chief Minister Stalin for naming a road in Chennai after my father and unveiling his statue in Madurai, among other initiatives," Balraj added. Stalin had announced the construction of the seven-foot statue during the playback singer's centenary celebrations last year.

In July this year, Madurai MP S Venkatesan laid the foundation for the statue that was subsequently constructed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

On Thursday, Stalin is scheduled to attend party meetings and a fishermen's conference in Ramanathapuram.

