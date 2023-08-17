Home States Tamil Nadu

Folk artists throng Karaikal beach for Puducherry's two-day cultural festival

"More such opportunities would exhort folk artists and improve their livelihood." Kalaimamani P Murugan of the 'Geetham Sangeetham Art Troupe' said the festival is a boost to local artistes. 

Published: 17th August 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Folk artists throng Karaikal beach for Puducherry's two-day cultural festival

Image used for representational purposes only

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

KARAIKAL:   The two-day 'Fête-de-Poudouchery' arts and culture festival organised as part of the 77th Independence Day celebrations promoted local folk art and saw the participation of people from all walks of life. Fête-de-Poudouchery, which is being conducted since 1987, was organised on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Karaikal Beach and Poovam as part of Independence Day celebrations.

Cultural and dance performances were also organised in the festival jointly organised by the Department of Art and Culture, the district administration and the Thanjavur South Zone Cultural Center. 'Kalaimamani' V Nandacoumor of 'Nanda Arts Creation' said,

"More such opportunities would exhort folk artists and improve their livelihood." Kalaimamani P Murugan of the 'Geetham Sangeetham Art Troupe' said the festival is a boost to local artistes. Puducherry Transport Minister S Chandira Priyanga said the government has been striving for the welfare of artistes. According to sources, artists in Puducherry were not conferred with the 'Kalaimamani' award for eight years - between 2013 and 2021.

"Over 200 artistes from the union territory, including 30 from Karaikal, received the award only this year," said Chandira Priyanga. Karaikal District Collector A Kulothungan and SSP Manish exhorted the artists. Artists from Telangana, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala also participated. The artists received a remuneration of `25,000 this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fête-de-Poudouchery 77th Independence Day celebrations Karaikal Beach

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp