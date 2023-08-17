Folk artists throng Karaikal beach for Puducherry's two-day cultural festival

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: The two-day 'Fête-de-Poudouchery' arts and culture festival organised as part of the 77th Independence Day celebrations promoted local folk art and saw the participation of people from all walks of life. Fête-de-Poudouchery, which is being conducted since 1987, was organised on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Karaikal Beach and Poovam as part of Independence Day celebrations.

Cultural and dance performances were also organised in the festival jointly organised by the Department of Art and Culture, the district administration and the Thanjavur South Zone Cultural Center. 'Kalaimamani' V Nandacoumor of 'Nanda Arts Creation' said,

"More such opportunities would exhort folk artists and improve their livelihood." Kalaimamani P Murugan of the 'Geetham Sangeetham Art Troupe' said the festival is a boost to local artistes. Puducherry Transport Minister S Chandira Priyanga said the government has been striving for the welfare of artistes. According to sources, artists in Puducherry were not conferred with the 'Kalaimamani' award for eight years - between 2013 and 2021.

"Over 200 artistes from the union territory, including 30 from Karaikal, received the award only this year," said Chandira Priyanga. Karaikal District Collector A Kulothungan and SSP Manish exhorted the artists. Artists from Telangana, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala also participated. The artists received a remuneration of `25,000 this year.

