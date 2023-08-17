Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court puts an end to graft case against sub-registrar

Justice G Jayachandran said the complaint was made with a motive against sub-registrar P Dinesh and that the FIR was registered by the DVAC without any prima facie material.

Published: 17th August 2023 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court has quashed an FIR filed against a registration department officer for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 for releasing a registered file to a property owner, finding malafide intention on the part of the complainant.

Justice G Jayachandran said the complaint was made with a motive against sub-registrar P Dinesh and that the FIR was registered by the DVAC without any prima facie material. The judge noted that the FIR was registered on February 21, 2022, even though the trap proceedings were initiated by the inspector as early as February 2018 when he asked the complainant, Vinodhini, to talk to Dinesh regarding the document and record the conversation.

“The recorded conversation has not disclosed any demand of illegal gratification. While so, the registration of FIR, on the face of it, bristles with malafide,” judge said. He ruled, therefore, it is a fit case for quashing at FIR stage itself.

Senior counsel A Navaneethakrishnan, appearing for the petitioner (sub-registrar) said Dinesh made a fresh evaluation of the property and after finding a structure raised on the land, told Vinodhini to pay an additional charge of Rs 15,000. However, she made a false complaint with the DVAC as if Dinesh demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 for releasing the document, the senior counsel said. The FIR was registered under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act even though the alleged bribe amount was not recovered from the sub-registrar but from a computer operator.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court graft case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp