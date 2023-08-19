ASI fumes as TN agency ‘damages’ megalithic site 

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is planning to file a police case against the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) for allegedly mining red sand from a 2,300-year-old ‘megalithic burial site’ near the Kilambakkam bus terminus.

Sources said the illegal mining at the ASI-protected site was carried out by a contractor appointed by the CMDA for constructing an Archaeological Interpretation Centre and Climate Park on the campus of the upcoming bus terminus. Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation stone for the interpretation centre being built at a cost of Rs 14.98 crore.

“We are only levelling the earth for constructing the park,” said CMDA member secretary Anshul Mishra. On allegations about red sand being scooped out and used by the contractor for building another CMDA park coming up on six acres nearby, Mishra said action would be taken if the contractor had committed any illegality.

Superintending archaeologist M Kalimuthu said a survey carried out by ASI officials confirmed that the site has been excavated. “Notice will be sent. We will file a police case,” he said. ASI’s superintending archaeologist is also a member of the CMDA committee that oversees the terminus work.

‘Report shows it was much more than levelling work’

According to an amendment to the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act done in January 2010, construction activities are banned within 100 metres of all ASI-protected sites and construction, reconstruction or repair of a building within 200 metres of such sites can be carried out only after the approval of the National Monument Authority (NMA).

The NMA gave clearance for the construction of the new bus terminus for a height of 34 metres based on five conditions. The conditions were: No development work should be carried out within 100 metres of the prohibited area except for planting of trees; the boundary of the site must be marked and signages should be installed by the state government; space must be allotted for education and interpretation of the site by the general public; archaeologist must be involved in excavation; and mitigation measures must be taken up during construction.

Kalimuthu said a discussion was held about levelling the site without digging. “I never gave them permission to remove earth. They have to do only levelling. They can’t dig the site. The report filed by ASI officials shows it is much more than levelling” Kalimuthu said.

Local sources said the construction of the experimental park and the other CMDA park was being done by the same contractor. Red sand is being smuggled out illegally during the night. A week ago, an anonymous complaint was sent to CMDA higher officials. Sources said the CMDA officials did not take any action.

