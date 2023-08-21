Perambalur collector conducts surprise check, ‘reclaims’ waterbody

Home States Tamil Nadu

It was only three months ago that the collector, while en route to another inspection, spotted the encroachment on the same stretch and ordered the authorities concerned to remove it. 

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  Finding that directions to rid a portion of a rain-fed stream in Vadakkumadevi panchayat of encroachment was not heeded to even after three months, Collector K Karpagam on Friday not only supervised the reclamation of the waterbody but also ensured that 100 native saplings were planted around the premises the successive day to discourage further trespassing.

On August 18, while returning to office after attending a government function, the collector saw a man encroaching upon a dried-up uppodai (a stream of Koneri river) near Somandaputhur Kaikatti in Vadakkumadevi panchayat and preparing a stretch of around a kilometre for cultivation. It was only three months ago that the collector, who was en route to another inspection, spotted the encroachment on the same stretch and ordered the authorities concerned to remove it.

“I saw the person ploughing the land again two days ago and immediately cleared the encroachment and planted saplings. MGNREGS workers will maintain the saplings planted on poromboke land around the waterbody," the collector told TNIE.

The collector, who has taken several other measures to protect waterbodies in the district, also recently cancelled the job cards of 16 absentee MGNREGS workers during a surprise inspection of a pond being developed using 15th Finance Commission grants, in Elambalur.

"On checking the attendance register of MGNREGS workers in Elambalur [on Saturday], 16 workers were marking themselves present in the register but did not report for work. I have asked the officials concerned the reason. Further action will be taken after investigation,” the collector said. “I am going to hold a surprise inspection on MGNREGS works in the district. In the event of any irregularities, strict action will be taken against all involved," she added.

