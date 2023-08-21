Roofing project 90 per cent over in three Valparai hamlets of Tamil Nadu

Home States Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Over 90% works for the safe roofing project for tribal people at Valparai, initiated by the Coimbatore district administration with the support of private contributions, is over and the remaining works will be completed before the onset of northeast monsoon.  

According to sources, following complaints about weak roof over their houses from residents of four tribal hamlets in Valparai taluk, Palakanaar, Sankarankudi, Theppakulamedu and Paramankadavu, in Annamalai Tiger Reserve in Valparai taluk, the district administration decided to renovate the houses with strong roofing. In April, a few private companies linked to ‘Namma Kovai’ forum, gave Rs 7.5 lakh to Coimbatore collector Kranthi Kumar Pati to construct a solid roof for 91 houses in the four settlements.

Pollachi sub-collector S Priyanka told TNIE, “The project was aimed to provide safe temporary roofing for 91 houses, including 32 houses in Palakanaar, 25 in Theppakulamedu and 17 each in Sankarankudi and Paramankadavu. Works are complete in three villages and roofing works are underway in Paramankadavu. The houses which had poor roofs were provided with galvanized sheet roofs. The entire project will be completed before the onset of monsoon.”

