Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai turns 384, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister inaugurates photo exhibition on anniversary day

The Madras Day event commemorates the founding of the coastal city on August 22, 1639.

Published: 22nd August 2023 05:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Madras day

Students of Greater Chennai Corporation schools at an exhibition organised at Ripon building, on the occasion of Madras Day, on Tuesday in Chennai - (Photo | P Jawahar)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Chennai, or Madras as it was known earlier, turned 384 years on Tuesday, and commemorating the occasion Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a photo exhibition by government school students and another organised by The Hindu group at the heritage Ripon Building here.

The Madras Day event commemorates the founding of the coastal city on August 22, 1639, when a portion of land was acquired by the British East India Company from the Nayak ruler Damarla Chennapa Nayaka, to establish the town and Fort St.George.

A group of heritage buffs initiated the Madras Day celebration in 2004 and since then it has been an annual affair.

The state capital came to be known by its present name in 1996.

The Chief Minister, who went around the exhibits showcasing the old Chennai and other aspects of the ancient city, interacted with the students.

The Greater Chennai Corporation organised the event.

"Honoured to unveil three remarkable works by @The_Hindu on this #ChennaiDay," the Chief Minister said in his social media post."

"Epic Saga of the Cholas' captures the grandeur of the Chola dynasty, 'Tamil Nadu In Focus' provides a fascinating insight into the world of Tamil history and culture; politics and governance, over the centuries, while 'Pioneers " Stars in the Madras Galaxy' honours our resilient achievers.

ALSO READ | Madras' 384th anniversary: The making of Madras

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madrasday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp