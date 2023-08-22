Tasmac computerisation in Tamil Nadu to be over in 2 months

By Express News Service

ERODE: Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy on Monday said the computerisation of Tasmac shops is underway in full swing and the work will be completed in two months.

Speaking to reporters after launching projects worth Rs 16.67 crore in Erode City, Muthusamy said, “Through computerisation, Tasmac will regulate the sale of liquor. The request regarding the pay hike of Tasmac employees has been forwarded to the finance department and steps will be taken soon.”

All irregularities regarding the administration of Tasmac have been set right, he said. “Currently, no illegal bar functions anywhere in the state. We are ready to take action if there are any complaints in this regard. Around 2,000 employees have been transferred on the basis of seniority without any discrimination. No one should make any imaginary complaints about Tasmac,” Muthusamy said.

“Recently, 500 liquor shops were closed across the state and no new outlets were opened after that. In some places, liquor shops have been relocated. Only the shops in areas where people complained have been relocated,” Muthusamy added.

On the Athikadavu-Avinashi project, he said, “A total of 1,045 waterbodies come under this project. A trial run has been completed in 960 waterbodies. Due to a shortage of water in the river, the trial run was delayed and it will be completed soon. The erstwhile AIADMK government is the main reason for the delay in this project. We are correcting their mistakes.”

