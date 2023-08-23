Four years on, Nanjukondapuram residents in Tamil Nadu still await decent road 

Praveena S A By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Getting through the 5 km-long damaged road from Naganadhi to Amirthi Zoological Park in Nanjukondapuram remains a challenge for the residents and commuters for the past four years. The road acts as a primary service route connecting Vellore to Amirthi and Jamunamarathur.

According to sources, the road comes under the forest department and was paved after seven years of continuous requests from the residents, in 2020. However, it did not last for more than six months. This caused immense hardship not just to the locals but also to the tourists visiting the zoological park. The huge potholes on the road have also led to minor accidents.

The locality consists of farmers and milk producers who rely on this road for transporting their goods. The road is also used by the residents of Jamunamarathur town panchayat in Jawadhu Hills who are gravely affected.

Annadurai (50), a resident, said milk sellers take this route for transportation from 5 am to 7 am. Instances of milk spilling from the containers is a daily affair here. Ganesan (45), a daily commuter, said, “With each passing day, crossing this road becomes too difficult, particularly during the rainy season. About a month ago, while it was raining, my two-wheeler skidded, resulting in minor injuries.”

Another resident said, “Due to the poor condition of the road, even ambulances are unwilling to take this route. Consequently, the locals have to transport sick people by themselves. Several petitions have been submitted to the authorities but to no avail.” When contacted, District Forest Officer Kalanidhi told TNIE, “A proposal has been sent and we are awaiting the government order. Once it is received, further action will be taken.”

