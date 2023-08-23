Krishnagiri woman delivers baby at home, dies of complications; probe on 

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 27-year-old woman who allegedly opted for delivery at home in Puliyampatti near Pochampalli died due to complications after childbirth on Tuesday.

According to health department sources, M Loganayagi (27) of Puliyampatti was married to D Madesh (27) of Hanumanthapuram near Karimangalam in Dharmapuri and both were graduates. The couple allegedly believed in naturopathy and decided not to go to the hospital for the birth of their first baby. Ten days ago, Loganayagi came home for delivery.

Around 4.30 am on Tuesday, Loganayagi gave birth to a baby boy. However, the family members who attended to her couldn’t remove the placenta and took her to a private hospital in Pochampalli at 10.30 am. But she was declared dead. Based on the information, health officials visited the village. After a post-mortem examination, Madesh took the body to his native and cremated it.

Sources said the couple did not take allopathic treatment throughout her pregnancy. “Loganayagi visited a PHC in Dharmapuri district five times, but did not take ferrous sulphate and folic acid tablets given to her as the couple believed in naturopathy,” a health department official told TNIE.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr T S Selvavinayagam, director of public health said, “The couple was followed up by a village health nurse but the two refused to go to the hospital for delivery. The husband couldn’t remove the placenta, and the woman died. “Based on a complaint by Perugopanapalli PHC doctor Radhika, Pochampalli police registered a case without mentioning any names under CrPC section 174 (3). As the woman died within seven years of marriage, Krishnagiri RDO S Babu will hold an inquiry.

