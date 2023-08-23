Home States Tamil Nadu

Panel formed to improve CM’s insurance scheme in Tamil Nadu

The health department constituted a six-member committee to improve the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance scheme (CMCHIS). 

TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian

TN Minister for Public Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian.

By Express News Service

The committee will provide recommendations to make the scheme accessible and hassle-free for patients to get treatment from private and government hospitals, Health Minister Ma Subramanian told reporters at Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University. He was speaking after the “Shifting Landscapes, Innovations in Public Health Research-Dissemination” workshop organised jointly by the directorate of public health and the medical university.

The committee was formed under the chairmanship of T Sundararaman, former executive director, the National Health System Resource Centre, New Delhi.

“Health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, member of state planning commission J Amalorpavanathan, chairman and managing director of Rela Hospital Dr Mohammed Rela, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Group of Hospitals Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, and project director, Tamil Nadu Health System Project Govind Rao will be the members,” he said.

Subramanian said CMCHIS was launched in 2009 as CM Kalaignar’s Insurance Scheme to facilitate poor families to get cashless treatment in government and private hospitals. It is being continued till date, benefitting 1.4 crore families.

