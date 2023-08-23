State-wide roll out of breakfast scheme: Tamil Nadu CM invites all MLAs, MPs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin highlighted the success of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Programme in promoting learning, addressing malnutrition and preventing dropouts among students studying in government primary schools in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking during the meeting of the Economic Advisory Committee from the camp office through video conference, Stalin said, “We intend to expand this programme, which is a model for India, to 18.53 lakh school students studying in 31,000 schools at a cost of Rs 404 crore,” adding a study by the state planning commission points out that attendance of students has increased and dropouts have decreased due to the scheme.

The Chief Minister also said Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam will be launched on September 15, which is known as the month of the Dravidian movement due to the birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister C N Annadurai. Under the scheme, the beneficiaries would receive monthly assistance of Rs 1,000.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Finance Secretary Udayachandran, former governor of Reserve Bank of India Professor Raghuram Rajan, Economist Professor Esther Duflo and others were present in the meeting. Earlier, Stalin extended an invitation to MLAs and MPs belonging to all political parties urging them to participate in the launch of breakfast scheme expansion at government primary schools.

According to a statement, Stalin has written to MLAs and MPs of the state cutting across party lines, highlighting the importance and success of the scheme in the first phase in which 1,545 schools were covered and 1.14 lakh students benefited. The Chief Minister has chosen August 25 as the inauguration date of the scheme extension, with the launch planned in Nagapattinam district. Ministers will be leading the launch in their respective districts on the same day. Stalin extended a special invitation to MLAs and MPs of all political parties, encouraging them to participate in the launch at any of the schools situated within their Assembly and parliamentary constituencies.

‘TN attracted `3L crore investment in 2 years’

Stalin said the state government has attracted investments worth Rs 2.97 lakh crore through 241 investments from multinational companies like Mitsubishi, Pegatron, and Ola in the last two years, according to Chief Minister MK Stalin.

