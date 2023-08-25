Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin launches expanded breakfast scheme for school children

Already, 1.14 lakh students in Classes 1 to 5 in 1,545 government primary schools are provided breakfast on all working days under the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme.

Published: 25th August 2023 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2023 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

CM inaugurated the expansion of breakfast scheme at Panchayat Union Middle school in Thirukkuvalai (Photo | Twitter)

CM inaugurated the expansion of breakfast scheme at Panchayat Union Middle school in Thirukkuvalai (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NAGAPATTINAM: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday launched the expansion of the state government's breakfast scheme for school children at Tirukkuvalai in this district.

The CM served food to the children at a school here and also joined them for breakfast.

In Chennai, his son and cabinet minister Udhayanidhi Stalin launched the scheme's expansion.

The Chief Minister had earlier said the order had been issued on June 7, 2023, to extend the breakfast scheme to all the 31,008 government primary schools, across urban and rural Tamil Nadu, aimed at benefiting 15.75 lakh primary students.

Already, 1.14 lakh students in Classes 1 to 5 in 1,545 government primary schools are provided breakfast on all working days under the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme.

The government has embarked on expansion considering the excellent outcome witnessed in the preliminary phase.

The aim is to ensure children attend school without hunger, it said.

Stalin had invited elected representatives to launch the plan's extension in a government primary school in their respective constituencies.

In his Independence Day address, the CM announced the free breakfast scheme's expansion.

On September 15, 2022, launching the breakfast scheme in Madurai, Stalin, quoting the late Periyar E V Ramasamy, C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi had said nothing -be it poverty or caste- should be an obstacle to access education.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Breakfast scheme for children CM Stalin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp