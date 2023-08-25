Home States Tamil Nadu

Kovai farmers worried over infertility in milch cattle

A section of farmers, however, said they have to take cattle to the nearby veterinary dispensary clinics or camps for the procedure.

Published: 25th August 2023 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2023 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

cow, cattle

For representational purposes

By M Saravanan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Claiming that cattle have to be artificially impregnated at least six times, dairy farmers have urged the animal husbandry department to identify the problem and address the issue.

K Balakrishnan, a farmer from Chennappachettipudur in Sulur, said, “In recent times, the time taken to make a cow conceive through artificial insemination process is high. Many farmers have to wait for at least six months to one year. In some cases, the procedure does not yield results and forces farmers to sell their cattle.”

PK Selvaraj, founder of Koushika Neer Karangal, said, “Due to increased failure in artificial insemination, farmers are reducing their cattle count, which is one of the reasons for the reduced milk production in recent times. I waited for one year and eventually sold my cows last year.”

“Even though veterinarians from the animal husbandry department come to our farms and give artificial insemination free of cost, no farmer can wait for a year,” he said, urging the department to study and resolve the issue. A section of farmers, however, said they have to take cattle to the nearby veterinary dispensary clinics or camps for the procedure.

R Perumalsamy, joint director of the district animal husbandry department, said, “Normally a cow would conceive in three artificial insemination cycles at an interval of 21 days. If it does not happen, the cattle should be diagnosed. Normally, there is no delay. Factors such as fodder, water, and diseases are the main factors for the delay, if any.

Farmers should check the water and fodder given to cows. Also, farmers should feed area-specific mineral salts to cattle.” He added that repeated artificial insemination procedures would not affect the cow’s health.
Further, Perumalsamy said the department has taken up the issue to the notice of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and they will soon conduct a study on the problem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cattle Kovai farmers infertility in milch cattle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp