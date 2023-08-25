Kovai farmers worried over infertility in milch cattle

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Claiming that cattle have to be artificially impregnated at least six times, dairy farmers have urged the animal husbandry department to identify the problem and address the issue.

K Balakrishnan, a farmer from Chennappachettipudur in Sulur, said, “In recent times, the time taken to make a cow conceive through artificial insemination process is high. Many farmers have to wait for at least six months to one year. In some cases, the procedure does not yield results and forces farmers to sell their cattle.”

PK Selvaraj, founder of Koushika Neer Karangal, said, “Due to increased failure in artificial insemination, farmers are reducing their cattle count, which is one of the reasons for the reduced milk production in recent times. I waited for one year and eventually sold my cows last year.”

“Even though veterinarians from the animal husbandry department come to our farms and give artificial insemination free of cost, no farmer can wait for a year,” he said, urging the department to study and resolve the issue. A section of farmers, however, said they have to take cattle to the nearby veterinary dispensary clinics or camps for the procedure.

R Perumalsamy, joint director of the district animal husbandry department, said, “Normally a cow would conceive in three artificial insemination cycles at an interval of 21 days. If it does not happen, the cattle should be diagnosed. Normally, there is no delay. Factors such as fodder, water, and diseases are the main factors for the delay, if any.

Farmers should check the water and fodder given to cows. Also, farmers should feed area-specific mineral salts to cattle.” He added that repeated artificial insemination procedures would not affect the cow’s health.

Further, Perumalsamy said the department has taken up the issue to the notice of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and they will soon conduct a study on the problem.

