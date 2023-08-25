Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu NCC, NSS cadets to fly to Delhi to participate in Republic Day parade

The festival is being hosted by Tamil Nadu National Service Scheme (TN-NSS) with support from the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department.

Published: 25th August 2023 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2023 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Udhayanidhi Stalin after inaugurating the state youth festival on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, said return air tickets will be given to NCC and NSS cadets from the state participating in the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi. He said this while inaugurating the five-day state youth festival in the city on Thursday. 

The festival is being hosted by the Tamil Nadu National Service Scheme (TN-NSS) with support from the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department. Addressing the audience, he highlighted the importance of the youth and said that India is a country where the number of youth is high.

“Tamil Nadu is one of the 10 states where the youth population is high. Not just in number, the young men and women here are talented and unique. That’s why Tamil Nadu is considered to be a progressive state.”

Lauding the contributions of NSS cadets, Udhayanidhi commended their initiatives, ranging from afforestation efforts to executing rescue and relief operations during natural calamities and other emergencies. He also praised their dedicated endeavours to raise awareness about drug eradication and other pertinent issues. On the occasion, Udhayanidhi also unveiled the official logo of the Youth Festival 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udhayanidhi Stalin Republic Day parade Tamil Nadu NCC NSS cadets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp