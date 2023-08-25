Tamil Nadu NCC, NSS cadets to fly to Delhi to participate in Republic Day parade

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, said return air tickets will be given to NCC and NSS cadets from the state participating in the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi. He said this while inaugurating the five-day state youth festival in the city on Thursday.

The festival is being hosted by the Tamil Nadu National Service Scheme (TN-NSS) with support from the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department. Addressing the audience, he highlighted the importance of the youth and said that India is a country where the number of youth is high.

“Tamil Nadu is one of the 10 states where the youth population is high. Not just in number, the young men and women here are talented and unique. That’s why Tamil Nadu is considered to be a progressive state.”

Lauding the contributions of NSS cadets, Udhayanidhi commended their initiatives, ranging from afforestation efforts to executing rescue and relief operations during natural calamities and other emergencies. He also praised their dedicated endeavours to raise awareness about drug eradication and other pertinent issues. On the occasion, Udhayanidhi also unveiled the official logo of the Youth Festival 2023.

