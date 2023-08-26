Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai train fire: Tour operator booked for 'illegal' carriage of gas cylinder 

The victims embarked on the pilgrimage from Lucknow last week in a private party coach, and most of them hailed from the Uttar Pradesh capital and its nearby areas.

Published: 26th August 2023 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2023 12:01 AM

Madurai

A massive blaze in a stationary coach in Madurai, Aug, 25, 2023, killed ten passengers. (Photo | Special arrangement )

By PTI

MADURAI: A criminal case has been registered against a tour operator by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for alleged illegal carriage of cooking gas cylinder in connection with the Madurai train fire that left 9 persons dead.

"With respect to 'illegal smuggling' of cooking gas cylinder in the tourist coach by the tour operator, a criminal case has been registered by GRP under various sections of IPC and Railways Act," a Southern Railway release said.

Southern Railway in association with IRCTC shall also make air travel arrangements for the return of surviving passengers to Lucknow, it said.

"Southern Railway has made arrangements for transport of bodies of the deceased by air to Lucknow by duly following all the necessary medical and legal formalities," it added.

At least ten pilgrims bound for Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu met with a tragic end on Saturday when a fire broke out inside a stationary train compartment at the railway station here in the small hours of Saturday.

Bodies to be airlifted

Bodies of nine pilgrims who met with a tragic end on Saturday when a fire broke out inside a stationary train compartment at the Madurai railway station in Tamil Nadu, will be airlifted to Lucknow, an official said.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, Relief Commissioner Naveen Kumar G S said, "All bodies will be sent to Chennai, and then airlifted in a direct flight to Lucknow.

Eighteen passengers will come on the same flight to Lucknow. IRCTC is trying to put other passengers together via a Delhi flight to Lucknow. The bodies have been embalmed, the statement added.

