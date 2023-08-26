No place for traitors in AIADMK forever: Party general secretary

By Express News Service

SALEM: There is no place for traitors in the AIADMK forever, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Friday.

Addressing media persons at his residence in Siluvampalayam after the Madras High Court’s order in the case filed by ousted leader O Panneerselvam, he said, “The judgment delivered by Madras High Court is a victory for justice, dharma and truth. It has proved that justice was on our side and the court confirmed that AIADMK belongs to us. We have already received approval from the Election Commission of India. We will welcome all those who left the party if they return, but not the people who betrayed the party. There is no place for traitors in AIADMK forever.”

Further, Palaniswami said, “AIADMK is very strong, and we will get a huge victory in parliamentary elections. At the national level, we are part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, AIADMK will lead the alliance.”

When asked about the charges made against him by the brother of a suspect in the Kodanad estate case, the former chief minister said, “It is wrong to link me in this case. The AIADMK government under me took the appropriate legal action in the case. The DMK government is trying to frame me in the case. C Kanagaraj (a deceased suspect) did not work as a driver for Jayalalithaa even for a single day. He was VK Sasikala’s driver. Hereafter, if anyone says Kanagaraj was Jayalalithaa’s car driver, we will file a case against them. The claim is being made to tarnish Jayalalithaa’s reputation."

As soon as the verdict was delivered, a large number of AIADMK cadre gathered at Palaniswami’s residence and distributed sweets and burst crackers.

