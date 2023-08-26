Notice to Prakash Raj, Bobby Simha for ‘encroaching’ govt land in TN's Kodaikanal

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Kodaikanal Zonal Deputy Block Development Officer issued a notice to actors Prakash Raj and Bobby Simha seeking explanations over alleged encroachment of government land in Vilpatti panchayat in Kodaikanal for constructing bungalows.

According to sources, Pethuparai village president KV Mahendran, who is also a farmer, raised an issue stating that actors Prakash Raj and Bobby Simha have encroached a government land near Pethuparai and Bharathipuram Annanagar, which comes under the Vilpatti panchayat, for constructing their bungalows. In his petition, he alleged that both the actors constructed the bungalows without getting permission from the authorities concerned, and encroached on the public road, constructing pathways, which prevented the residents from using the road.

Actor Bobby Simha’s bungalow

in Pethuparai village | EXPRESS

Following this, officials from the revenue department inspected both the actors’ lands on Thursday and Friday. Speaking to TNIE, Kodaikanal Revenue Divisional Officer Raja said the tahsildar and surveyor are inspecting both the actors’ lands, and that necessary action will be taken after the inspection is completed. Right now, no action has been taken against them.

TNIE tried to contact Vilpatti panchayat President Packiyalakshmi Ramachandran to confirm if both the actors’ lands come under the purview of the panchayat. On behalf of Packiyalakshmi Ramachandran, her husband Ramachandran said actor Bobby Simha’s land is under parents Krishnakumari and Ramakrishnan’s names, and that it is a patta land that comes under the Pethuparai village.

“In 2021, under the tenure of a special officer, they had received approval for constructing a building on an area of 2,500 sq ft. However, later, they renewed their approval and constructed a building on an area of 4,000 sq ft,” he said.

He further stated that actor Prakash Raj also has a patta land in Bharathipuram Anna Nagar village, where he constructed his bungalow without any permission from the panchayat. Officials concerned have issued a notice to both the actors, he said.

TNIE spoke to Zonal Deputy Block Development Officer R Pandikumar Prasath. He said a notice has been issued to both actors demanding an explanation for their violations along with the plan drawing within seven days. Further action will be taken after their reply, he said.

