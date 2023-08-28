Minister Ma Subramanian issues memo to Thisayanvilai UPHC doctors for absence during duty hours

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Following a surprise visit to Thisayanvilai Upgraded Primary Health Centre (UPHC) on Sunday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian noticed that some of the staff were absent during duty hours and instructed officials to issue a charge memo to them. He was on his way to Kanniyakumari district from Thoothukudi airport.



Subramanian found that duty doctors, a pharmacist, a driver and some hospital workers were unavailable for duty even as patients were waiting for treatment. He also found that the medicine boxes were unsafely stored in an ambulance. While the general duty starts at 9 a.m., a duty doctor arrived at the hospital around 10 a.m.



In a video that Subramanian posted on his social media account, he could be seen saying that only a nurse and a siddha doctor were present on time at the UPHC, which is treating more than 100 outpatients and some in-patients daily.



The minister met the patients and told them about a set of 14 tablets for cardiac issues available under the Idhayam Kappom scheme, and medicines for snake and dog bites, at PHCs.

"Public are unaware about these. Even AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami issued a statement without knowing it. Hence, the availability of these medicines should be displayed at all PHCs across the state and a picture of the display board should be sent to me in WhatsApp," he told an officer of the health department over phone.



Speaking to TNIE, patients said the UPHC doctors have been arriving for duty late and leaving early on a regular basis.

"I am a daily wager involved in farm work. As these doctors are coming late, I have to take leave whenever I come to UPHC for treatment," said a patient, wishing anonymity.



Dr Rajendran, deputy director, health services, said he has given instructions to the UPHC staff after the minister's visit.

"The UPHC has the five sanctioned posts of doctors. As three doctors were shifted to other health institutions for various reasons, we have only two doctors now. I am making use of the doctors of Rashtriya Pal Swarthy Karyakram scheme and Mobile Medical Unit in the UPHC," he said.



Another health official said nearly 40 out of 118 doctor posts were lying vacant in PHCs in Tirunelveli district.

"We hope that the shortage of doctors will be resolved with the ongoing recruitment of more than 1,000 doctors. Moreover, doctors are not showing interest to work in the remote PHCs located in Thisayanvilai and Radhapuram areas," said the official.

