Nine panchaloha idols from Chola-era unearthed at Cuddalore construction site

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A collection of nine panchaloha idols, believed to be from the Chola era, has been unearthed from a construction site near Kattumannarkoil. The police seized the idols on Sunday.

Sources said on Saturday, workers were engaged in excavating the land owned by Uthrabathy of Thirunaraiyur village for laying foundation for a building, when they reported unusual sounds. Uthrabathy directed them to relocate from the spot, and when they returned to the site on Sunday, a depression was seen.

On information, a team of revenue officials, led by Kattumannarkoil tahsildar Tamilselvan, arrived and interrogated Uthrabathy. It was revealed that he had unearthed six panchaloha idols the previous night, which were stored in his residence.

After examining the idols, the officials continued to excavate and found three more of them. Meanwhile, Cuddalore SP R Rajaram, Chidambaram DSP B Ragupathy, and MS Rubankumar of Sethiyathope sub division, conducted inquiries.

Rajaram said, “We suspect the idols are at least 1,000 years old. These artefacts have been transferred to Kumaratchi police station and will be handed over to the revenue department.” The SP added, with the help of the archeological and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) departments, efforts will be made to identify the temple associated with these idols and they will be restored.

