To stop BJP, first target is AIADMK, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

PUDUKKOTTAI/THANJAVUR: To prevent the BJP from gaining ground in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK has to be wiped out first, said Minister for Youth Development and Sports Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin at the DMK youth wing executive committee meeting in Pudukkottai on Sunday.

Thanking party workers for not putting up flex banners or bursting crackers, Udhayanidhi, also the youth wing secretary, invited all youth wing members to accompany their families to the upcoming youth wing conference in Salem on December 17.

Hinting at the recent AIADMK state conference in Madurai, Udhyanidhi said, “No one knows what the purpose of the Madurai conference was; it seemed more like a cultural programme with mimicry shows. The BJP is like a snake looking to slither into Tamil Nadu through the bush called AIADMK. To wipe away the BJP, we must wipe out AIADMK.”

Regarding the BJP, Udhayanidhi said, “Manipur, ruled by the BJP, has seen more than 250 murders and demolition of churches, but due to our CM’s initiative, 18 sports persons from Manipur are safely taking their training in our state. The only person benefiting under BJP rule is Adani.”

“The recent CAG report has exposed multiple scams by the BJP,” he added.

Law Minister S Regupathy mentioned `1 crore was given as funds for the upcoming conference on behalf of the Pudukkkottai wing of the DMK. Ministers Siva V Meyyanathan and Anbil Mahesh were also present for the event alongside prominent party members including DMK’s Pudukkottai North district secretary KK Chellapandiyan and Pudukkottai MLA V Muthuraja.

Over 3,000 party cadre attended the program. Earlier in the day, Udhayanidhi attended a marriage function in Pattukkottai, where he remarked that NEET was shattering the dreams of youngsters in the state, and recalled the state-wide protest carried out by the youth wing against NEET.

