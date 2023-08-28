Home States Tamil Nadu

Tricolour hoisted at Doddabetta peak in Nilgiris

Jamwal hosted the national flag in the presence of Nilgiris District Forest Officer Gowtham along with range officers, police personnel and members of NGOs near the Doddabetta glass house. 

Published: 28th August 2023 08:52 AM

Director of NIMAS, Dirang, Ranveer Singh Jamwal

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: As part of the Har Shikhar Tiranga movement, Director of National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), Dirang, Ranveer Singh Jamwal hoisted the national flag at Doddabetta peak on Sunday. 

N Suresh Kumar, Head of Triumph Expeditions Private Limited, Coimbatore, who is the official mission partner in southern India, said that after successful completion at Mullangiri in Karnataka on Saturday, the team completed the mission at Doddabetta near Ooty on Sunday afternoon. The team will climb and hoist the national flag at Anamudi in Kerala soon.“The mission will be completed on October 7 at Sikkim and the team will visit Telangana and Andra Pradesh after visiting Kerala,” he added.

Till Sunday, NIMAS team hoisted flags by climbing the highest peaks in 17 states, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. This mission is a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative of the central government to commemorate 75 years of independence.
 

