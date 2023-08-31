Kuruvai in trouble, farmers await TN govt’s word on samba

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as several farmers’ associations have started claiming that kuruvai paddy in about one lakh acres has been hit due to lack of water for irrigation in delta districts, they have also started requesting the state government to spell out its stance on the forthcoming samba season. “We are earnestly waiting to see if the state would announce a special package for samba which is TN’s main paddy crop,” farmers said.

Sources, however, said the state government is yet to assess the crop damage as there are reports that kuruvai crops have been revived through alternative irrigation sources in most areas. The crop damage situation would become clear only after a few weeks, officials said. In 2021-22, kuruvai cultivation was taken up in 4.90 lakh acres and samba in 13.34 lakh acres. In 2022-23, kurvai was cultivated in 5.36 lakh acres, highest in nearly 47 years, and samba cultivation covered 13.53 lakh acres. In the current season (2023-24), kuruvai cultivation is expected to exceed five lakh acres.

Sami Natarajan, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam which is affiliated to the CPM, said preliminary work for samba crop would start from the first week of September and for thaladi crop from the last week of the month. “The present storage in Mettur dam is insufficient even for kuruvai. Farmers cannot start work for samba and thaladi crops.

An advisory from the government is a must and special package for samba crop will give confidence to farmers to go ahead with their work for the next season. During such critical periods, the state would normally seek the views of farmers on the next course of action,” Natarajan said.

‘Water releasased to keep TN CM in good humour’

The JDS has served a two-day ultimatum to the state government to stop releasing water from the reservoirs, failing which the party is planning a mega protest rally and has threatened to lay siege to the deputy commissioner’s office. The party said the Karnataka government in the past released water after fighting a legal battle in the court.

Now the state government has released water in a hurry to safeguard the interests of TN farmers and to keep the TN CM M K Stalin in good humour. JDS MLA HT Manju said the government has ignored Karnataka farmers who have cultivated paddy crops and is instead planning to purchase paddy from TN farmers.

“Under whose pressure is the Karnataka government releasing water when the farmers in Mandya have made preparations for paddy cultivation?” he asked. Former MLC Srikantegowda warned there would be no drinking water to meet the needs of people and cattle as the government has already released 13 tmcft in 15 days and the condition will only worsen if they release 7 tmcft of water more.

‘Spl package too missing’

If there is a crisis, govt used to advice farmers on going for short-term crops or taking up direct sowing. But now no word from the state, say farmers

