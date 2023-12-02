Chennai: 'Boyfriend' murders Keralite nursing student, uploads picture of corpse as WhatsApp status

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old woman from Kerala who was studying in a private nursing college in Chromepet was strangled to death allegedly by her boyfriend on Friday evening. The accused then clicked a picture of the body and posted it as his WhatsApp status.

The deceased, Fousiya from Kollam district, stayed at a girls’ hostel in New Colony. Police said she had been in a relationship with the accused, Aashiq (20), for the past five years. “On Friday morning, the couple had taken a room in a Chromepet hotel. That evening, Aashiq uploaded a picture of Fousiya’s dead body as his WhatsApp status,” they added. Fousiya’s friends saw the status and immediately alerted the police.

Upon information, police arrived at the hotel and the ambulance crew declared Fousiya dead. CCTV footage from the area showed Aashiq fleeing from the hotel on Friday evening. He was nabbed a few hours later. “Initial inquiry revealed that the couple had gotten into an argument after Fousiya found that Aashiq cheated on her with another woman. The quarrel escalated and Aashiq strangled Fousiya to death with a T-shirt,” police said.

Fousiya was allegedly found to be pregnant when she was 17, and Aashiq was arrested under the Pocso Act. Subsequently, Fousiya gave birth to a child, who was given up for adoption. “After his release from jail, Aashiq used to meet Fousiya whenever he travelled to Chennai,” police said.

4 attack guard, steal documents of land worth Rs 150 cr; held

Another notable crime story was the news of four men bing arrested for attacking a guard and stealing documents of land worth Rs 150 crore from a real estate office in Devaneri in Chengalpattu. Dhandapani of Nemili operated a real estate agency.

On Tuesday, six men trespassed into the office and beat up the security guard before stealing documents of land worth Rs 150 crore.

The Mamallapuram police filed a case.

Meanwhile, Sampath Kumar and Mohammed Farooq Ali surrendered before court on Thursday.

Cheran from Old Washermenpet, Karthikeyan from Neelankarai, Vasanthabiran from Minjur, and Senthil from Vettuvankani were also nabbed.

The suspects had a business rivalry with Dhandapani, police said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old woman from Kerala who was studying in a private nursing college in Chromepet was strangled to death allegedly by her boyfriend on Friday evening. The accused then clicked a picture of the body and posted it as his WhatsApp status. The deceased, Fousiya from Kollam district, stayed at a girls’ hostel in New Colony. Police said she had been in a relationship with the accused, Aashiq (20), for the past five years. “On Friday morning, the couple had taken a room in a Chromepet hotel. That evening, Aashiq uploaded a picture of Fousiya’s dead body as his WhatsApp status,” they added. Fousiya’s friends saw the status and immediately alerted the police. Upon information, police arrived at the hotel and the ambulance crew declared Fousiya dead. CCTV footage from the area showed Aashiq fleeing from the hotel on Friday evening. He was nabbed a few hours later. “Initial inquiry revealed that the couple had gotten into an argument after Fousiya found that Aashiq cheated on her with another woman. The quarrel escalated and Aashiq strangled Fousiya to death with a T-shirt,” police said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Fousiya was allegedly found to be pregnant when she was 17, and Aashiq was arrested under the Pocso Act. Subsequently, Fousiya gave birth to a child, who was given up for adoption. “After his release from jail, Aashiq used to meet Fousiya whenever he travelled to Chennai,” police said. 4 attack guard, steal documents of land worth Rs 150 cr; held Another notable crime story was the news of four men bing arrested for attacking a guard and stealing documents of land worth Rs 150 crore from a real estate office in Devaneri in Chengalpattu. Dhandapani of Nemili operated a real estate agency. On Tuesday, six men trespassed into the office and beat up the security guard before stealing documents of land worth Rs 150 crore. The Mamallapuram police filed a case. Meanwhile, Sampath Kumar and Mohammed Farooq Ali surrendered before court on Thursday. Cheran from Old Washermenpet, Karthikeyan from Neelankarai, Vasanthabiran from Minjur, and Senthil from Vettuvankani were also nabbed. The suspects had a business rivalry with Dhandapani, police said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp