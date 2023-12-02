Home States Tamil Nadu

Governor-CM row: DMK for strong directive from apex court

Senior advocate KM Vijayan said the bills should have been referred to the President as early as possible and should not be sent after a long gap.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi

RS Bharathi (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court’s oral observation on Friday that the governor can engage with the chief minister, discuss and resolve the impasse does not have any value, and only a written order from the court will be effective, the ruling DMK has said.

Talking to TNIE, the party’s organising secretary RS Bharathi said, “Though the DMK welcomes the observation, mere oral observation does not have any value. We don’t have faith in the current governor.”
Highlighting the attitude of Governor RN Ravi, Bharathi said, “Since the governor says even the Constitution is incomplete, we are apprehensive of his adherence to the oral observation of the Supreme Court. So, only a written order and strong direction will be needed.”

Political observer and veteran Journalist Tharasu Shyam told TNIE, “The SC clearly said the governor violated Article 200 by sending the bills to the President of India after the Assembly re-adopting them. It seems there is no win-win situation for the governor and the state government and it would be a victory for the latter. Hence, to clear the deadlock between the governor and the state government, Ravi has to be recalled. I think he will be recalled soon by the union government.”

Senior advocate KM Vijayan said the bills should have been referred to the President as early as possible and should not be sent after a long gap. “The need for referring the bills to the President arises only for subjects on the concurrent list. This action of the governor is a colourable exercise of power,” he said. On the suggestion of the governor and the chief minister sitting and discussing, Vijayan said, “This will be an exercise in futility, that too after the Supreme Court deciding positively in the Punjab case.”

DMK Governor RN Ravi

