Rs 200 crore loans disbursed in two months for purchasing milch animals: TN Minister Mano Thangaraj

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: As part of efforts to improve milk production, loans to the tune of Rs 200 crore have been disbursed over the past two months to farmers across the state for buying milch animals, said Minister for Milk and Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj on Friday.

Addressing media persons at Darasuram after inaugurating an Aavin milk parlour, the minister, pointing to the proposal to advance loans to two lakh dairy farmers in the state to buy milch animals, said 1.10 lakh applications were received for loans with subsidy. So far 40,000 farmers have been granted loans to buy cattle. The remaining applications are under consideration, he added.

Banks were earlier charging 15% interest for loans to purchase milch animals. Now it has been reduced to 9%, he added. On the quality of milk supplied to consumers, the minister said the quality control officers were offered training on standards set by the FSSAI and ISO.

Standard operating procedures are in force from the point of procurement, through processing and delivery. Hence there are no quarters for apprehension over the quality of Aavin milk supplied to consumers, he added. The minister also said that more Aavin outlets are being opened and that unemployed youth are encouraged to open such outlets. The government is assisting them by arranging for loans for the venture, he added.



