RTI reply reveals Tiruppur corporation spent Rs 90 to print one invitation, printers differ

TIRUPPUR: Tiruppur city corporation has spent Rs 90 for printing each Republic Day invitation card early this year whereas it costs only Rs 6-10, according to social activists. They claimed that the move has resulted in a loss to the civic body after revealing the payment details sought through an RTI query.

TNIE did a fact check with a few printers in the city and found out that the cost for printing one invitation card would be around Rs 2-4, since the card is of art board quality. The Tiruppur city corporation commissioner Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, however, said the price may vary depending on the card and printing parameters.

Activist John Samuel had filed a query to the corporation regarding the cost in June. In its reply, sent on Wednesday, the corporation stated that it paid Rs 63,000 to a private company for printing 700 Republic Day invitations at the rate of Rs 90 per card.

Speaking to TNIE, John Samuel said, “ On February 10, 2023, I came to know from an official about the price and was shocked, because the invitation was in A5 size, which is half the size of an A4 sheet. Besides, it was printed on art board paper (250-300 GSM). I checked with a printing press and they said for that paper quality and printing cost, the price would not exceed Rs 10 per piece. The design charges would be around Rs 100.”

He added “I suspect the officials had deliberately inflated the cost and this is a malpractice. I filed an RTI query seeking cost details for the Independence Day invitation card as well, but they are yet to respond.” Denying the allegation, corporation commissioner Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar said the charges were being raised to tarnish the image of the civic body.

Speaking to TNIE, Pavankumar Giriyappanavar said, “We will check the records, receipts and other bills. We will also verify the invitation card and printing parameters including cost, paper quality and other factors and conclude.”

