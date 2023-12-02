Sale of Aavin Green Magic milk cards continues in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In response to consumer demand, Aavin has extended the sale of monthly milk cards for its standardised milk variant, Green Magic pack, this month. On Friday, consumers purchased the monthly Aavin cards from the Milk Consumer Cooperative Societies (MCCS) across the city. Additionally, Aavin for the first time introduced milk cards for Delite Milk.

While the maximum retail price of Green Magic and Delite Milk is Rs 44 per litre, they are being offered to cardholders at a subsidised price of Rs 42 a litre. Now, consumers have the option to purchase two milk variants with 4.5% and 3.5% fat levels respectively, at the same price, said Aavin officials. The state has 4.5 lakh Aavin cardholders.

Official sources said Green Magic cardholders will receive milk until January 15. “The decision to discontinue Green Magic in the future will depend on the patronage for Delite Milk cards. Currently, efforts to promote fortified Delite cow milk will continue.”

Aavin’s franchise retail outlets in Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Korattur and other areas said they were receiving only 10% of Green Magic milk for the past week and more Delite and toned milk sachets. Meanwhile, Aavin launched sale of 200 ml of Delite Milk for `10 in the retail market on Thursday.



