Wild boar attack on maize farms, AIADMK minister seeks compensation for farmers in Usilampatti 

Just recently, a large amount of maize crops which were nearing the maturing stage were completely damaged by a herd of wild boars in Peraiyur village near Madurai.

Published: 02nd December 2023

A farmer showing his maize crop reportedly damaged by wild boars in Perambalur’s Veppanthattai taluk.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Raising the issue of wild boars damaging harvest-ready maize crops at Peraiyur village in Usilampatti block every year, AIADMK leader and Thirumangalam MLA R B Udhayakumar submitted a petition to the district collector on Friday. The menace has been plaguing several hundreds of acres of farmland situated near the reserve forests in Usilampatti and Vadipatti.

Just recently, a large amount of maize crops which were nearing the maturing stage were completely damaged by a herd of wild boars in Peraiyur village near Madurai. In the petition submitted on Friday, Udhayakumar sought compensation for the affected farmers. "The animals have been ravaging the crops during every harvest season. We demand a permanent solution to this issue," he said.

Meanwhile, the farmers said though they use animal repellent spray on the crops, it provides only temporary relief. "So, we request the forest department to install a fence around the reserve forest to prevent animal intrusion," they added. Agriculture department officials said several measures are in place to prevent animals from intruding into farms, and compensation is also provided to affected farmers.

