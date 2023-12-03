PM handed over country to Adani, claims Udhayanidhi

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/NILGIRIS: DMK youth wing secretary and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed over the country to his friend Adani.

Udhayanidhi was taking part in a meeting of DMK youth wing at CODISSIA grounds in the city. He said the CIA has given statement on a scam worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore puled off by the ruling BJP at the centre, and compared it with Tamil film ‘Ramana’.

Udhayanidhi also claimed that the central government received Rs 9.5 lakh crore as tax from Tamil Nadu and is refusing to give the state its due share.Udhayanidhi said that so far 20 students have died by suicide due to NEET.“So far, the party has received 70 lakh signature from students who are against NEET,” he said.

Udhayanidhi also said DMK’s second state youth wing conference will be held in Salem ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE/NILGIRIS: DMK youth wing secretary and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed over the country to his friend Adani. Udhayanidhi was taking part in a meeting of DMK youth wing at CODISSIA grounds in the city. He said the CIA has given statement on a scam worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore puled off by the ruling BJP at the centre, and compared it with Tamil film ‘Ramana’. Udhayanidhi also claimed that the central government received Rs 9.5 lakh crore as tax from Tamil Nadu and is refusing to give the state its due share.Udhayanidhi said that so far 20 students have died by suicide due to NEET.“So far, the party has received 70 lakh signature from students who are against NEET,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Udhayanidhi also said DMK’s second state youth wing conference will be held in Salem ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp