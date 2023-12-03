Home States Tamil Nadu

PM handed over country to Adani, claims Udhayanidhi

Udhayanidhi was taking part in a meeting of DMK youth wing at CODISSIA grounds in the city.

Published: 03rd December 2023 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Udhayanidhi in a meeting at Codissia grounds in Coimbatore. | S Senbagapandiyan

Udhayanidhi Stalin in a meeting at Codissia grounds in Coimbatore. | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/NILGIRIS: DMK youth wing secretary and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed over the country to his friend Adani.

Udhayanidhi was taking part in a meeting of DMK youth wing at CODISSIA grounds in the city. He said the CIA has given statement on a scam worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore puled off by the ruling BJP at the centre, and compared it with Tamil film ‘Ramana’.

Udhayanidhi also claimed that the central government received Rs 9.5 lakh crore as tax from Tamil Nadu and is refusing to give the state its due share.Udhayanidhi said that so far 20 students have died by suicide due to NEET.“So far, the party has received 70 lakh signature from students who are against NEET,” he said.

Udhayanidhi also said DMK’s second state youth wing conference will be held in Salem ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Udhayanidhi Stalin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp