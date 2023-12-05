Cyclone Michaung: Mobile networks downed by outages in Chennai

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Telecommunication became a major cause of concern after the city was battered by the cyclone on Monday as some telephone exchanges across the city blacked out. As it severely affected internet services and mobile connectivity, people were left struggling to work from home or connect with their loved ones.

“Though major exchanges are functioning using gensets after the blackout by Tangedco since last night, minor exchanges in low lying areas are facing issues,” said P Sudhakar Rao, chief general manager, BSNL Chennai Telephones.

The affected exchanges include those in Tambaram, Adyar, Kellys and Velachery. “We continue to switch off these exchanges so that the equipment does not get damaged due to inundation,” said Rao. The bigger challenge is to ensure the city remains connected either through broadband, wireless or mobile phones.

Telephone companies have been installing batteries and generators to ensure the telecom services continue to operate. “The batteries last for four hours. After that, the exchanges are being run using diesel gensets. This would continue till Tangedco resumes power connections,” said Rao.

There are 372 exchanges under Chennai Circle, which consist of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts. During the floods in 2015, BSNL was the lone operator which kept lines open in most parts of the city.

Meanwhile, an Airtel spokesperson said that teams on the ground are gearing up to manage any untoward eventualities. “We have set up a 24x7 war room to monitor the situation and have placed additional manpower. Backup network equipment is also in place,” he said.

