Home States Tamil Nadu

'Lake view apartments, pet crocodile': Meme storm infuses wit and woe into Chennai's flood misery

Meanwhile, a few cheeky memes took playful jabs at the ironically named flooded "Lake view" apartments.

Published: 05th December 2023 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Rain triggered by Cyclone Michaung batters Madhavaram in Chennai on Monday. (Photo I Express)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Memes turned into lifeboats of wit and humour amid Chennai's water woes caused by Cyclone Michaung on Monday.

Social media platforms Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, were flooded with a barrage of witty, sarcastic, stoic, and downright serious memes depicting the city's plight.

The now-famous crocodile casually strolling in Perungalauthur, a suburb 30km south of Chennai, swiftly became the star of various memes after the viral video surfaced on Monday morning.

Pictorial and video memes hilariously highlighted the "lakes" that emerged in inundated subways.

Some ingenious creations even humorously compared water streaming into road craters to the grandeur of Niagara Falls.

Meanwhile, a few cheeky memes took playful jabs at the ironically named flooded "Lake view" apartments.

ALSO READ | Heavy rain brings crocodile to Chennai road, December 5 to be a public holiday

As boats navigated the inundated streets to rescue stranded citizens by afternoon, memes emerged, suggesting that for Chennai residents, the preferred mode of December transportation would be a boat ride.

Amidst the jest, some memes hailed the dedication of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) staff, conservancy workers, and police personnel who diligently continued their work despite the deluge.

In a particularly popular video, two residents hilariously assumed the roles of a TV reporter interviewing a resident who defended the flood situation in the city.

The resident could be heard comically asserting that the flood wasn't caused by rain but by water splashed while drawing a 'Kolam' (a traditional floor decoration).

ALSO READ | TN seeks Rs 5,000-crore Central assistance for flood-ravaged Chennai: DMK MP Tiruchi Siva

Even Raj Satyen, the secretary of the AIADMK's IT wing, shared this meme, along with others, using humor to criticise the DMK-led state government.

Many memes cleverly referenced iconic dialogues and scenes from Tamil films to illustrate the severity of the flood situation in Chennai and its suburbs.

For instance, photos of submerged cars were paired with witty film dialogues, empathising with those who purchased the vehicles with bank loans and life savings.

Rehashed rain and flood-related videos from famous YouTubers became Instagram reels and YouTube shorts, repurposed to highlight the hardships faced by Chennai residents on Sunday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Michaung Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp